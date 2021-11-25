$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,011. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 285.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,403 shares of company stock worth $16,942,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 434.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 153.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 85.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $367,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

