Newfound Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

EL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,020. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $357.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $714,739,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.