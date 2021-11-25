Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $273.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,360,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,469,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

