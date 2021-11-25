FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,247. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

