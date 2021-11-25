Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,579 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 18,556,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

