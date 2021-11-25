WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 3,601,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

