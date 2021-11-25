Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Amundi bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.72. 1,194,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $166.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

