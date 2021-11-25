KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Up 1.7% This Week

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00240571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089059 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

