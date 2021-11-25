$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,767,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.