Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

NLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,759. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

