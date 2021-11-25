Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,759. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.95.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.