Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 18.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 69.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.6% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,113 shares of company stock worth $660,001,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.