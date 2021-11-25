JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.58. 24,040,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,952,914. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.32 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.