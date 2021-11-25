Regal Wealth Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.12. 5,332,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,160. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

