Berkshire Bank Has $1.84 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. 3,729,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.