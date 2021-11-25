FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $12.40 on Thursday, reaching $649.31. The company had a trading volume of 837,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,568. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $662.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 595.70, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

