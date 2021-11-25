Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 186,587 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,587 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Republic Services worth $67,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.39. 688,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

