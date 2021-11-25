Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 144 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.