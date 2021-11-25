Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

NYSE MDT opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.