$241.94 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $241.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.32 million to $262.37 million. ProPetro posted sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $862.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $890.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

PUMP traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.63. 837,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

