Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $19.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra posted sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $77.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.80 million, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $98.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.38. 240,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

