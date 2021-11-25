$3.47 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Waters posted earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Waters by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Waters by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Waters by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.11. Waters has a 12-month low of $224.74 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

