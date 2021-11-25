WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 783,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,661. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

