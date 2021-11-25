3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.63. 1,487,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,526. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

