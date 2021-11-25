Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,914 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.00 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.48 and its 200 day moving average is $490.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

