iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 5.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $106.85. The company had a trading volume of 965,992 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

