Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of HTHT traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 2,437,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,963. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HTHT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.