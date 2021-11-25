2,647 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.23. 2,751,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

