Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Centogene updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 217,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,967. Centogene has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Get Centogene alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Centogene at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.