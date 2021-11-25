IAM Advisory LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day moving average is $197.91. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

