Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 890 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 9,681,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,717. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

