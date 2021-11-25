Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.77. 3,128,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of -278.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

