Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Anaplan updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 19,865,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,816. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anaplan by 16,021.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Anaplan by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

