Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,359 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $45,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.79. 103,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,892. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $279.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

