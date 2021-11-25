TENT (TENT) Price Down 17.2% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $709,157.29 and $10,181.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00448349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00207744 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00102207 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003349 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004378 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.