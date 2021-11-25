Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$83.88. 647,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,954. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.20 and a 12-month high of C$83.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

