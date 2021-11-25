Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $59,137.87 or 0.99885812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $4.01 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00073599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.68 or 0.07559571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.49 or 0.99717952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

