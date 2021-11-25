Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $420.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 32164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.60).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £694.85 million and a P/E ratio of -51.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.37.

In related news, insider Richard L. Sandor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Also, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($127,619.55). In the last three months, insiders bought 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

