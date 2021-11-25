Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $50.22

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,890,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 658,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. 777,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

