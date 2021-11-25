Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.38. 237,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,892. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $765.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

