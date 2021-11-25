Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $71.08

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 694,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,580. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Redfin has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $70,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,108 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.