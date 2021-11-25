Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,804 shares of company stock valued at $612,712. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $62.15. 31,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,232. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.90.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

