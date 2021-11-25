804,616 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 804,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,849,000. Hess comprises 28.6% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,545. Hess Co. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

