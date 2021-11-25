Carbon Reaches Market Cap of $6.83 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $316,337.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00073599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.68 or 0.07559571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.49 or 0.99717952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,221,154 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.