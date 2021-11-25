Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.52. 149,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

