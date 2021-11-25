Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $106.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 610,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,452. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

