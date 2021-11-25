Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.16. 86,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,937. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

