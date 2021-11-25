Berkshire Bank Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.71. 8,472,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.