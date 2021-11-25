Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 464,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

