First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FWRG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 122,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,661. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

