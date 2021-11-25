Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires 38,074 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.72.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

